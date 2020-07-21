Saturday golf outing benefits local organizations
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Pictured are some of the community leaders whose organizations will benefit from the Community Classic Golf Outing this Saturday at the Punxsutawney Country Club: (from left) Katie Laska, president of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce; Marlene Lellock, director of the Punxsutawney Weather Center; Rob McCoy, director of the Punxsutawney Area Community Center; and Lacy Bair, new regional manager, Punxsutawney Make-A-Wish.
If you’d like to sign up to enter the tournament, call the Chamber of Commerce at (814) 938-7700. The deadline for signup is during the day on Friday.
Category: