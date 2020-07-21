Saturday golf outing benefits local organizations

Pictured are some of the community leaders whose organizations will benefit from the Community Classic Golf Outing this Saturday at the Punxsutawney Country Club: (from left) Katie Laska, president of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce; Marlene Lellock, director of the Punxsutawney Weather Center; Rob McCoy, director of the Punxsutawney Area Community Center; and Lacy Bair, new regional manager, Punxsutawney Make-A-Wish.

If you’d like to sign up to enter the tournament, call the Chamber of Commerce at (814) 938-7700. The deadline for signup is during the day on Friday.