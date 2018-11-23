Santa’s coming to town! Home for the Holidays Parade is here

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Despite the inclement weather in the forecast, the Punxsutawney Home for the Holidays Parade is set to go on rain or shine today in downtown Punxsutawney.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. and is sponsored by the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce and the Punxsutawney Eagles Club Aerie No. 1231.

The Home for the Holidays Parade, which rings in the holiday season, is one of the community’s favorite events, with the beauty of the twinkling lights and the parade floats decorated for Christmas. Santa will also make his first appearance, as he normally does at the finale of the parade.

Following the parade, the annual fireworks display will take place, sponsored by the Punxsutawney Moose Club, Italian Sons and Daughters of America (ISDA) Club and St. Joseph's Polish Club.

Everyone is encouraged to go to Barclay Square, which will be the best place to view the fireworks this year, as they are to be launched from Harold Elkin's property on the Indiana Hill.

Attendees can also check out the unveiling of the Punxsy Women's Club’s old train set candy cane, which has been refurbished by the Art Club, in Barclay Square. Then, the Punxsutawney Rotary Club will light the Circle of Trees, also at the bandstand in Barclay Square, following the fireworks display.

The Eagles will host a post-parade party with cookies and hot chocolate at the Eagles Club across from Barclay Square, where the kids can visit with Santa. The Eagles is also the location where the parade winners will be announced and prizes handed out.

Check-in for the parade will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Punxy Plaza, with the parade to begin at 6 p.m. The judge's stand will be located across from McDonald's in downtown Punxsutawney.

Laska added that the PAHS Key Club is doing the cleanup following the parade.