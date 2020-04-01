Salvation Army works to feed both physical & spiritual needs

The Punxsutawney Salvation Army is offering help for those in need of food and spirituality during this emergency period of COVID-19. Capt. Dawn Carter and Capt. Shane Carter, co-commanders at the Punxsutawney Salvation Army Corps, said if anyone needs their assistance, they can't come into the building as it is closed by the state order to prevent spread of the disease. However, Dawn Carter said that Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon, they have emergency pantry bags placed on the front porch. "People can come once a week and get one bag for their household; we kind of monitor that visually so that we know one family isn't taking all of them," she pointed out.

Carter said they are also presenting a worship service that is split into sections for Sunday morning and are also doing a nightly worship time online. "We began doing this because we thought it would help us to stay in touch with God, and we thought we'd share it with family and friends, and it gathered a little more momentum than I thought it would," she explained. Carter said they are holding their worship time Monday through Friday between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Facebook Live, and it’s on her personal page, but she shares it to the Salvation Army Corps’ page.