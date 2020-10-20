Salvation Army, First Commonwealth win Chamber of Commerce awards

The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards ceremony Tuesday evening. (First photo) The recipient of the Punxsutawney Chamber Business of the Year Award was First Commonwealth Bank in Punxsutawney. Pictured holding the award is Dawn Martin, First Commonwealth Bank Financial Solutions Center manager VP, along with other officers from First Commonwealth Bank. (Second photo) Pictured is the recipient of Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce’s organization of the year, the Punxsutawney Salvation Army: (from left) Deborah Pontzer, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson’s office; Stevette Rosen, chamber vice president; Capt. Dawn Carter, Punxsutawney Salvation Army; Shannon Kaza, chamber board; and Jill Rend, Salvation Army board. See the Oct. 21 edition of The Spirit for details.