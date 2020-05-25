Saluting our veterans on Memorial Day

Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 presented a 21-gun salute (top photo) and the playing of "Taps" at a Memorial Day service held on Monday morning at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Cloe. The post's senior vice commander, Bob Lott, welcomed those who attended, then read two memorial lists — one recognizing the post members who had passed away in the past year and a second recognizing the veterans who were laid to rest in Oak Lawn. Following the reading of the names, the post members in attendance issued the 21-gun salute, which was followed by the playing of "Taps." The post members also attended the gathering held at Fairview Cemetery in Big Run and held another ceremony similar to the one at Oak Lawn at Ridgemont Cemetery near the Punxsy Airport. (Bottom left photo) Lott is seen here reading the names of the veterans who are laid to rest in Oak Lawn. (Bottom right photo) Pictured here preparing for the salute are the participating post members (from left) Jim Pallone, post commander; Adem Kural; Jim Davis, quartermaster adjutant; John Becker, trustee; Sam Cleveland, trustee; Chuck Pifer; and Lott. (Photos by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)