Ryan Sloniger drafted by Toronto Blue Jays

Ryan Sloniger, a Punxsutawney Area High School alum and a recent graduate of Penn State and its baseball program, heard his name called on Wednesday, as the Toronto Blue Jays drafted him in the 38th round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

The team said that Sloniger became the seventh Penn State catcher to be drafted and that he's the first since 2010.

Sloniger's big day came in a special two-day stretch for Punxsy's baseball program, as his former teammate John Matthews was drafted on Tuesday by the Texas Rangers.