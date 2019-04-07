Run or Walk brings in over $60,000 for Camp Friendship

It was the perfect weather for people to gather in Sykesville for the 40th annual Run or Walk for Someone Special. The run/walk raised $60,070 for Camp Friendship, a summer camp for children with an intellectual or mental disability. (First photo) This year, there were 479 participants who can be seen here dashing off the starting line. (Second photo) The day wasn’t complete without giving out the Gary Stormer Volunteer Award, which went to Rachel Grubbs of Brockway, who was one of the original founders of The ARC. Pictured with Grubbs (center) are Judi Anthony and Pat Mowrey.