Rowan opens permanent location for free clothing

Pictured is Shelley Rowan in the kids section of her new permanent location for free clothing at The Wear House in the old Fleck’s Beverage building in Punxsutawney.

Rowan said she’s hoping to be open Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. There are new rules, since this is a year-round free clothing giveaway:

• Two pants, two shirts, one bra and pair of underwear, one pair of socks, one pair of shoes, one set of PJs and one coat, hat, pair of gloves and scarf.

Rowan added that patrons can no longer just grab everything.

She said they also have some household items, such as dishes, pots, pans, Christmas ornaments, toilet paper holders, bedsheets and comforters.

She said they have four rooms of clothing for men, women and kids, and a fitting room as well.

“This was my dream, to have a store where everything is free,” Rowan explained.