Route 119 on Indiana Hill to close for 10 weeks

A detour of State Route 119 through the Indiana Hill Bridge project will be in effect beginning on the morning of May 6 and running through July 20, according to a release issued by PennDOT on Thursday.

“This detour will enable the removal of the Indiana Hill Bridge structure and placement of the remaining fill in that area and the placement of a precast concrete box culvert carrying the Mahoning Shadow Trail,” the release said. “In addition, construction of an additional travel lane will provide for a climbing lane southbound on State Route 119 from the bottom of the hill to connect with the existing climbing lane above the bridge.”

The detour during this time will be done utilizing State Route 436 and State Route 36 back through town to connect with State Route 119.

To enable free flow of traffic through the downtown area, several parking spaces will be temporarily removed on the section of West Mahoning Street between the Gilpin Street/Findley Street intersection. Five of the seven parking spaces on the north side of West Mahoning Street (closest to the signal at Gilpin Street) will be temporarily removed, along with three of the 11 parking spaces on the south side of West Mahoning Street.

In addition, the "stop bar" on State Route 119 North (South Gilpin Street) will be temporarily moved back 51 feet, and the "stop bar" on West Mahoning Street (SR 36 South, in front of Rite Aid) will be temporarily moved back 73 feet.

“Motorists should slow down and use caution in work zones, and obey flaggers and other traffic control devices,” the release added. “Expect congestion and delays in the project area. Fines are doubled for violations in work zones. Drive responsibly for your safety and the safety of the workers.

