Route 119 accident claims life of Marion Center man

The Perry Township and Punxsutawney Lindsey Fire companies responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred at 6:18 p.m. at 18127 Route 119, North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.

Police reported that 69-year-old William R. Burkett of Marion Center sustained a fatal injury in the accident, and 30-year-old Natasha Ulichnie of Creekside sustained an injury of unknown severity in the accident. She was air-lifted to UPMC Altoona for treatment of her injuries. Burkett was pronounced dead at the scene, the report, issued by the Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police, said.

Police said that the accident occurred when Burkett’s 2003 Nissan X-terra crossed the center double yellow lines and struck Ulichnie’s 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck in the 11 o’clock position, causing heavy front-end damage to both vehicles.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing.

Police were assisted on the scene by Perry Township, Lindsey and Rossiter volunteer fire companies.