Rotolo receives Career Women’s Club Woman of the Year honors

Each year, the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club selects a Woman of the Year, and at its recent Rose Breakfast at the Punxsutawney Country Club, it was announced that LuAnn Rotolo is the 2019 recipient.

LuAnn graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Spanish and French. She was first employed as a part-time teacher at Mapleview Elementary to provide ESL support to two students who spoke Spanish. She was then transferred to the Punxsutawney Area Middle School to teach an Introduction to Language class. Eventually, she moved into the Punxsutawney Area High School to teach Spanish and French, where she retired after 32½ years in public education.

Rotolo (right) is pictured with last year's Woman of the Year, Lisa Keller. (Photo submitted)