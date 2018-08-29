Rotary honors new members, regognizes Grube as Rotarian of the Year

(Left photo) The Rotary Club of Punxsutawney's newest members were honored by Secretary Doug Chambers (middle) at Wednesday night's meeting. Pictured (from left) are Laura Deet, Chambers and James R. Davis. (Right photo) Also at the meeting, the Rotarian of the Year distinction was awarded to Jeffrey Grube (middle) by Incoming President Bob Lott (left) and Chambers. (Photos by Nick LaBelle/The Punxsutawney Spirit)