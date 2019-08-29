Rossiter Sportsmen's Club to host Youth Field Day

The Rossiter Sportsmen's Club will be hosting its third annual Youth Field Day on Saturday, Sept. 15. Kids ages 8 to 16 who are interested in the event are asked to register by Sept. 10. In these file photos by Nick LaBelle of The Spirit from last year's Youth Field Day, (first photo) instructor Jim Lellock gives a few pointers to Kyle Nesbitt on the rifle range and (second photo) archery instructor John O'Hara checks the aim and stance of Bradley Arnold.

The event is free and will give youth in attendance a chance to handle firearms and learn about safety. Lunch will be provided.

Registration prior to the event is required, with a deadline of Sept. 10. Anyone interested in participating can register by calling Doug Aaron of the Sportsmen's Club at 814-938-2835 or by picking up a registration form at Walker Auto Parts.