Rossiter Sportsman's Club hosts 2nd annual Kid's Day

“Kids are the future” is a common phrase, and the Rossiter Sportsman’s Club showed they believed that motto on Saturday as they hosted their second annual Kid’s Day. The day was designed to teach children safety and how to operate firearms and bows and arrows. They also gave kids some classroom lessons, as they taught simple EMS skills as well as hunting skills and safety. Pictured are Dayne Means and instructor Leon Pepple taking a look at where Means hit the target after firing a muzzle loader.