Rossiter Legion recognizes Shaffer

Seger Baun Post 582 Rossiter American Legion recently recognized one of its longstanding members for his 72 years of membership. John Shaffer has been a member since 1947. He was from a family of 21 siblings and turned 93 this February and has remained dedicated to being involved in the club’s activities, including the Honor Guard. Shaffer began his basic training in 1944 at Ft. McClellan, California, then was assigned to the 9th Infantry Division and served in Germany, France and England. He saw action in Central Germany and was in the Battle of the Rhine. Afterward, he returned to the States, where he was discharged from Ft. Meade in 1947. Upon returning home, he joined the American Legion Post 582 in Rossiter in May. Pictured here at a recent recognition are (from left) John Woods Jr., commander; Don Senott, finance officer; Shawn Guidash, adjutant; Shaffer; Bob Deahl, treasurer and second vice commander; Richard Meehan, vice president; and Dick Bishop, first vice commander. Two officers unable to attend were are George Senott, chaplain, and Earl Clontz, sergeant at arms.