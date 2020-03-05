Rossiter house destroyed, neighboring house damaged in afternoon fire

Six area fire companies, including two Punxsutawney Fire Department companies, battled a working structure fire that was fully involved and had caught the house next door on fire when firefighters arrived on scene at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday at 233 Upper Clinton St., Rossiter.

Shelly Pisano, Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company chief, said that when she arrived on the scene, the house was fully involved. Pisano said there was no one at home when the fire broke out, as neighbors across the street first spotted the smoke and called Indiana County 911.

She pointed out that there was never an interior attack and that all they could do was try to douse the flames, which also caught the house next door on fire. Pisano said that the house next door, which was being remodeled and was not occupied, sustained heavy damage on the exterior and inside as well. The house next door also sustained significant damage as the fire spread up into the attic.

She added that Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Tpr. Russell D. Stewart from Ridgway was called in to investigate the cause of the fire. Rossiter was assisted at the scene by Glen Campbell, Punxsutawney Central and Lindsey, Big Run, Perry and Jefferson County EMS.