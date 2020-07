Brandon Orsich pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout for the DuBois Rockets on Saturday, and his top-seeded team won Game 1 of the best-of-seven Federation League finals over the Brookville Grays by a final score of 3-0. The Rockets scored all three of their runs in the home half of the fifth. The two teams will meet at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Brookville's McKinley Field for Game 2.