Rockets complete sweep to win 2020 Fed League title
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Pictured here are the members of the 2020 Federation League champions, the DuBois Rockets, posing with the league trophy after completing a four-game sweep of the Brookville Grays in the league finals. The Rockets finished off the best-of-seven sweep in Brookville on Wednesday, defeating the Grays 6-2 behind a solid all-around performance. Thursday's edition of The Spirit includes a full recap.
