Roberts, VanLeer advance to Regionals

Two Punxsy Chucks have advanced to the PIAA Western Regional tournament to be played at Tom's Run Golf Resort on Oct. 15. Six AA golfers advanced, and for the Chucks, Ryan Roberts placed third, and Zack VanLeer took fifth at the District 9 AA championships.

Roberts shot an 82 in Monday's first round and an 81 on Saturday for a total score of 163, and VanLeer had an 82 and an 83 in the two rounds for a 165. Punxsy's Sean Deeley also made the Round of 16, finishing with a total score of 188.

Hayden Seigel of Clarion-Limestone was the AA champion with rounds of 84 and 77 for a total of 161. Also advancing were Smethport's Connor Alfieri (162), Kane's Curt Barner (164) and Elk County Catholic's Wil Uberti.

In the AAA classification, Bradford's Spencer Cornelius finished with rounds of 77 and 81 for a total score of 158 and the D-9 championship. He and DuBois' Kaleb Hand (179) advanced to the Western Regionals as well.