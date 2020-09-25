Rivalry renewal: Beavers best Chucks in varsity football

The two teams hadn't met for several years in varsity football action, but an old rivalry was renewed on Friday, as the Punxsy Chucks traveled to DuBois to face off with the Beavers. In a good, old-fashioned-style game, DuBois managed to blank the Chucks en route to a 24-0 victory.

Zeke Bennett was Punxsy's top offensive producer with 68 yards on 23 carries, and Kam Falgout had four completions — all of them to Alex Phillips — for 36 yards in the air. Falgout also recovered a fumble on defense, and Brandon Ishman had three tackles for loss for the Chucks.

For a full recap and several photos, see Saturday's print edition of The Spirit.