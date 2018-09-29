Ridgway runs record to 6-0 with win over Chucks

RIDGWAY — Punxsy’s varsity football team knew it had its hands full on Friday night against a 5-0 squad, and on a soggy track at Ridgway Area High School, the Elkers managed to score the game’s first 42 points — including 27 in the first half — to remain unbeaten and earn a 42-16 victory to improve to 6-0. With the loss, the Chucks fell to 2-4 on the season and have now dropped two in a row.

Punxsy did some things well throughout the game, and the opponent was certainly a tough one, but Head Coach Brad Wright said after the contest that some of Punxsy wounds were self-inflicted, and he was disappointed to see that some of the mistakes were the same ones the team suffered from in last weekend’s 22-0 loss at Kane.

“We didn’t start out so bad; we got a nice stop on a goal-line stand on their first drive, but it was just an inability to focus on offense going into the drives,” he said. “We saw a similar theme as we did last week, with some false starts backing us up, and we just kept getting behind the chains. We lack the ability to focus and play at a high level right now, and it’s frustrating because you can’t go on one every play. You’ve got to be able to go on two, and every time we try to change it up, we just can’t seem to focus. We have some work to do in that area for sure.”

Dylan Ishman finished the game with a 6-for-15 performance that netted 49 yards, a touchdown and an interception, with Carter Newcome hauling in four of those passes for 42 and a touchdown, while Kameron Falgout had one reception for seven.

Conner Giavedoni led the way on the ground with 12 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, with Alex Gianvito picking up 41 yards on nine carries and Ishman gaining 19 on six totes. Jihad Bennett’s sole carry went for seven yards.

On the defensive side of things, Max London had an interception, Jake Skarbek forced a fumble, Derek Ishman recovered said fumble, and on special teams, Andrew Pifer had the onside recovery.

For a full recap, see Saturday's print edition of The Spirit.