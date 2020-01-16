Reynoldsville council names Deible its first Citizen of the Month

Pictured (from left) are Reynoldsville Borough Council president Bill Cebulskie Sr. and member Ralph "Tucker" August awarding Henry H. Deible with an honorary Citizen of the Month certificate.

“Henry has been a dedicated citizen in Reynoldsville for almost 66 years, as of Friday,” Cebulskie said. “Henry started working in his family business at the age of 14 as a janitor, and he worked himself up over all these years to become the president and CEO. He was recently honored last year when he retired; the PA Bankers of Pennsylvania honored him in the Hall of Fame.”

Cebulskie also shared that Deible served on the council for 40 years and also helped with the library fund drive. He was the president of the Chamber of Commerce, the president of the Reynoldsville Business Association, served on the Reynoldsville Homecoming Committee and is still the active president of the Reynoldsville Area Industrial Development Park. After receiving the honor, Deible said, “There are many, many people in Reynoldsville deserving of this award, and I just want to thank council for coming up with it, and especially for awarding it to me. I appreciate it very much.”