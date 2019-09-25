Rest area added to Mahoning Shadow Trail

The Mahoning Shadow Trail opened its very first rest area, in cooperation with the Chuck Daly Foundation (CDF) on Wednesday. Pictured overlooking the Mahoning Creek and standing by the monument are (front row, from left) Susan Wolfe, Mahoning Shadow Trail; Nance Finley, CDF creative director; (back row) George C. "Butch” White, CDF founder; John Goss, Mahoning Shadow Trail: and Dyrk Couser, CDF treasurer. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)