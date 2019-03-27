Responders offer safety tips as brush fire season begins

Lindsey Fire Company volunteer Lt. Chris Albright is pictured dousing the flames by a log at a brush fire on Bish Road, Young Township, on Wednesday morning. It was one of four known brush fires to have broken out Wednesday.

State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego is offering Pennsylvanians seasonal fire-safety tips to assist them with annual spring cleaning chores.

“Spring is a great time to start thinking about the necessary precautions. One should be taking a look around outside the home to protect against fire-related hazards and the dangers of house fires,” Trego said.

Those tips are:

• Remove dead leaves and other flammable debris from around foundations and from under decks, porches or stairs.

• Outdoor work areas such as garages and tool sheds should be kept organized, and flammable materials should be stored in fire-rated containers away from children.

• Grills should be checked for rust, insects, spiders, grease and other debris before use.

• Worn gas hoses should be replaced.

• Never grill indoors, in a garage, breezeway or carport. Grills should only be used 10 feet away from your house or any building.

For more seasonal fire safety tips, visit www.BeFireSafePA.com.