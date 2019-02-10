Responders knock down Saturday vehicle fire in Fairview Cemetery

Punxsutawney Central and Elk Run fire companies responded to a car fire on Fairview Avenue, Bell Township, in Fairview Cemetery at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Central’s Engine 20-1 and Elk Run’s Engine 30 responded to a fully involved car fire, the smoke from which could be seen in downtown Punxsutawney. The fire was extinguished by Elk Run’s Compressed Air Foam System (CAFS) on Engine 30. The car was completely destroyed. There were no injuries. Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene, along with Jefferson County EMS. (Left photo) Pictured is a firefighter from Central pulling the hose off the truck to extinguish the blaze.