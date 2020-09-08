Republican candidates take Jefferson County bus tour

Many GOP politicians took a tour of Jefferson County on Tuesday, making stops in Punxsutawney and Brookville to visit constituents. Pictured here are some of the candidates at a stop in Brookville where they held a lunch to give voters a chance to meet with them and ask questions. They are: (from left) Pennsylvania Senate candidate Cris Dush, Pennsylvania Attorney General candidate Heather Heidelbaugh, U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, PA State Treasurer candidate Stacy Garrity and Pennsylvania House candidate Mike Armanini.