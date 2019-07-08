Remodeled McDonald's holds ribbon cutting

Pictured is Gene Puskash, owner of McDonald's in Punxsutawney, cutting the ribbon with members of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce on the newly remodeled store located at 102 North Findley St. in Punxsutawney. Pictured (from left) are Puskash; Angie Davis, general manager; Katie Laska, president, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce; Bob Cardamone, chamber executive director; and Larry Chenoga, Jessica Church and Kim Neigh, all of the chamber board.

Puskash said that with the significant construction investment, the transformed restaurant will feature “a modernized dining room with globally inspired décor and new furniture; digital self-order kiosks and menu boards; a remodeled counter that allows for table service; mobile Order and Pay technology; an expanded McCafé counter; and dozens of new employment opportunities for local workers.”

Puskash emphasized that the restaurant’s new technology has created greater need for customer service personnel. He noted that he hopes to add at least 24 local residents to the restaurant’s crew in the next few weeks. “McDonald’s of Punxsutawney is growing, and we’re looking for additional crew members who want to grow with us,” Puskash explained, adding that perks include employee meals and scholarships for employees who want to continue their education.