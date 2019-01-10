Registration open for Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s spring programming

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Here's one sign of spring — the Punxsutawney Memorial Library spring program sign-ups are officially underway. Jessica Church, PML director, noted that their spring program registration packet is now available at the front desk.

"We ask the parent or guardian sign the permission slip, which they can take home and review," Church explained, adding the programs begin the week of Feb. 4 and run through the week of April 29.

Church added that they a full assortment of age groups: Baby and Me, Thursdays at 11 a.m. (Birth to 17 months); Wee Read, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. (18 to 35 months); Pre-K Reads, Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. (3 to 5 years); It's Elementary!, Thursdays at 5 p.m. (grades K-3); Tween Group, Mondays at 4 p.m. (grades 4-7); and Teen Club, Mondays at 5 p.m. (grades 8-12).

Pictured above are the kids who attended this week’s story time program, which is being held on Tuesdays during January. Pictured (clockwise, from left) are Lucy Dubensky, Ellie Lantz, Ella Dubensky, Annabelle Roth, Aubrey Coleman and Brooks Lantz.