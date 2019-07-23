Recreation & Respite Club holds ribbon cutting

The Punxsutawney Area Chamber Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the Recreation and Respite Club in Punxsutawney on Tuesday. Pictured cutting the ribbon are Julie Smith (left) and Lisa Fetterman, co-directors of the club.

Rachel Spack, executive director, said the Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties saw a need in the community for a place where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities could come and make friends, feel welcomed and participate in fun activities.

To join as a member is simple for anyone; just stop by the Punxsy or DuBois club and pay a $20 membership fee that will allow access to both clubs for the entire year.