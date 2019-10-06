Record 5,300 pizzas sold for Pizza and Prevention 2019

Pictured are two volunteers, Brady Horne and Hunter Perry, heading out to deliver another “Chief” Pizza as part of the annual Pizza and Prevention fundraiser that was held in Punxsy all day Saturday.

According to Scott "Crumb" Depp, they sold 5,374 “Chief” pizzas, which amounts to 4,299 coupons that were sold, plus 1,075 pizzas that were baked.

The fundraiser benefits the Punxsutawney Fire Department.