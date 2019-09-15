Rebels roll to win at home bout

The Rebel Rollers Roller Derby team played host to a home bout on Saturday against the visiting Rustbelt Rollers at the Barletta Skate Park in Punxsutawney, and the hosting Rebels picked up a 205-178 victory to boot. The MVP jammer was Debbie "Phoenix" Wingard (left photo, far left), and the MVP blocker was Jackie “Jambo” Gaston (right photo, far right). The group is always welcoming new skaters and referees. Practices are held on Thursday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Reynoldsville Rollerdrome. For more photos from Saturday’s bout, see Monday's print edition. (Photos by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)