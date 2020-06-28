Rain or shine, Festival in the Park kicks into gear

Festival in the Park officially kicked off on Saturday with a full slate of events and activities planned. The food vendors were open, and a little bit of rain didn’t put a damper on the music for the opening day. (First photo) Pictured here is Bob Cardamone, executive director of the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce, giving a speech to welcome festival goers to the first annual Festival in the Park. He spoke on how nice it was to see a fun gathering in these difficult times, while also noting that the festival was planned by a community committee and that it was not strictly a chamber event. While masks are not required, he urged visitors to either wear one or maintain social distance while at the park. Mayor Richard Alexander (pictured left) provided the invocation to commence the festivities. (Second photo) Pictured is a 1954 Chevrolet 3100 pickup truck with its owner, Tim Martz of Brookville.