Rain doesn't delay Rossiter's annual Halloween parade

The Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company held its annual Halloween parade Saturday, and despite the occasional rain shower, kids of all ages came out to trick or treat. (First photo) Pictured is Rescue 343 leading the way to the fire company for kids to pick up a bag filled with treats. (Second photo, from left) Kylie Chigas, Blake Deyarmin and Hailey Geer pause to show off their unique costumes. (Third photo) Renley Himes and Finnlee Phillips take a ride in Renley’s chicken coop to collect treats.