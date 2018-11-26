Rain dampens hunters, but not their spirits on opening day

Monday marked the first day of the statewide antlered deer rifle season in Pennsylvania, and despite the less-than-ideal weather, some hunters were able to bag their bucks early on the two-week calendar. (First photo) Rob Pirinelli of Bay Village, Ohio, stopped by The Spirit’s office to pose for a photo with his trophy — this 180-pound seven-point buck that he harvested on Monday while hunting in Gaskill Township. Pictured here are Rob, Adri and Bella Pirinelli. (Second photo) Zack Sprankle, age 13, of Punxsutawney, harvested this eight-point buck while hunting in North Point in Indiana County. (Third photo) Mark Neale bagged this nice 10-point buck at 1:30 p.m. while hunting in Perry Township.