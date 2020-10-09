Raiders retain Route 36 rivalry trophy

The Brookville Raiders, who entered Friday night's game against the Punxsy Chucks with a 4-0 record having beaten every other team on the shared schedule thus far, improved to 5-0 with a 49-14 victory over the Chucks in Brookville. Brookville's pass-heavy attack, led by senior QB Jack Krug, had three first-half strikes to help break it open, and the defense contributed a pick-six. The Chucks (0-5) will host Central Clarion next Friday.

