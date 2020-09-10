Ragley's True Value donates PPE to PASD

Ragley's True Value Hardware presented the Punxsutawney Area School District with free health and safety kits composed of personal protective equipment, such as KN-95 masks and hand sanitizer, on Thursday. This donation was made possible by the newly created Educational Heroes Safety Campaign from the True Value Foundation. “The district is excited to get these supplies, and we're happy that Ragley's thought of us during this time,” said PASD business administrator Susan Robertson, who was on hand to accept the donation for the district. Pictured here in front of a sample of the supplies being donated are Robertson and Tammy Smith and Tracy Smith of Ragley's True Value.