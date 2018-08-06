Quick response limits damage at Brookville Main Street fire

Not long after fire crews in the Brookville area had been called to a potential fire at the Farmer’s Inn in Sigel — and as the crews were returning to quarters — a call came in for a structure fire with smoke showing on Main Street in Brookville. The fire started in a basement apartment of the Jeffersonian Democrat’s Brookville office, and due to the quick response, damage was limited to that area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and Brookville’s Assistant Chief Mike Allgeier said the fire marshal is being called in to investigate. There appeared to be no injuries. Crews from Brookville, Reynoldsville, Pine Creek and DuBois were on the scene, with Lindsey and Sykesville on standby.