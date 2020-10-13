Punxsy XC sweeps top two spots, wins both meets with Brookville

The Punxsy cross country program hosted Brookville on a sunny Tuesday afternoon, and on a great day for running, the Chucks and Lady Chucks saw their runners finish 1-2 in both varsity races and both teams picking up a win. The girls' race saw Punxsy outpace Brookville 22-36, and in the boys' race, the Chucks won 18-37. The Chucks saw Aiden McLaughlin and Eric Surkala take the top two spots, and for the Lady Chucks, it was Libby Gianvito and Elizabeth Long crossing the line 1-2. Pictured here is Gianvito setting the pace just before the one-mile marker.

For a full recap and more photos, see Wednesday's print edition of The Spirit.