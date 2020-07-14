Punxsy Walmart launches new pickup service

Tuesday, July 14, 2020
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, PA

Pictured is the ribbon being cut at the Punxsutawney Walmart, as its new pickup service has begun: (from left) Katie Donald, Punxsy Chamber Board; Lisa Ishman, Fresh Coach; Kathy Wright, assistant store manager; Troy Shugarts, assistant manager of online grocery; Bryon Wilson, store manager; Cody Billotte, Punxsy Chamber Board; and Bob Cardamone, Punxsy Chamber director.

Bryon Wilson, Punxsutawney Walmart store manager, said the new pickup service did not just develop due to COVID-19, as they were informed that they would be bringing this new service to the Punxsutawney area a year ago.

Customers just have to go online to Walmart.com and go under “Pickup.” A pickup order has be $35 or more to participate. The hours of operation for the pickup service are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

