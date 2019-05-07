Punxsy Track & Field Program honors senior members at last home meet

In the middle of Tuesday’s track and field meet against Bradford, the Punxsy program paused to hold its Senior Night celebration. (First photo) Pictured here are the senior members of the track and field team, along with their parents. They included (from row, from left) Abby Gemmell, the daughter of Rob and Cindy Gemmell; Kate Horner, the daughter of Mike and Kim Horner; Cassidy Reed, the daughter of Gary and Sherri Reed; and Alexa Stang, the daughter of Erin and Darin Stang. (Second photo) The boys’ seniors chose to pose in their custom Punxsy Track & Field chairs for their group photo. The boys, with their parents behind them, included (front row, from left) Zachary DeLarme, the son of Randy and Julie DeLarme; Kevin Ingros, the son of John and Marta Ingros; Alex London, the son of Kim and Cathy London; Bayden Lyle, the son of Amy and Brian Lyle; Ethan May, the son of Penny and Quinton May and stepfather Scott Taylor; Jacob Schiel, the son of Michael and Stephanie Schiel; and Evan States, the son of Angela and Curt States.