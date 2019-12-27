Punxsy teams both advance to Holiday Classic finals

For local sports fans, the Punxsutawney Area School District’s Christmas and New Year’s break brings a bit of a lull, as for the most part, the teams are idle throughout its duration. But one highlight shines bright — the Carl A. Truance Holiday Tournament — and features eight local basketball teams (four boys’ and four girls’ squads) battling it out for their respective titles. And for the host team, it’s always even sweeter when both Punxsy groups win on the first night and have the opportunity to play for the championships on the second — as is the case this year.

On Friday, the Lady Chucks tipped off their portion of the tournament by besting Moniteau 58-32 in a game that was not all that close from the end of the first quarter on. Then, in the nightcap, the Chucks won a back-and-forth, toe-to-toe battle with the Marion Center Stingers by a final score of 52-44 to earn their spot in tonight’s championship game. At 6 p.m. this evening, the Punxsy girls will play against Hazleton, which defeated Marion Center 70-40 in Friday’s afternoon action, and at 7:45 p.m., the boys will meet Clarion, which battled back from a late deficit to overcome Bald Eagle and win 52-49. This afternoon’s consolation games will feature Marion Center vs. Moniteau in girls’ action (1:15 p.m.) and Bald Eagle vs. Marion Center on the boys’ side (3 p.m.).