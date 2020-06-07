Punxsy teachers to partner with local organizations, provide hygiene products for the community

PUNXUSTAWNEY — After a successful campaign during which many of the teachers of the Punxsutawney Area School District helped hand out meals to local families, the group has planned a sequel where they will be handing out free hygiene supplies to local families in need. The event will be held at the parking lot of the Punxsutawney Area High School on Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or as long as supplies last. Snacks and bread will also be available for those who stop by.

The event was dreamed up after teachers noticed that during their first giveaway, the hygiene products they had were some of the most popular and many said that it was the most pressing need for them. With the extra money they had leftover from the first event, and through a partnership with the Salvation Army, Leslie’s Closet and Sharp Distribution, the teachers put together another event to give back to the community.

Phil Shenkle — one of the many teachers contributing to the project — said that he thinks it will be a good way to get out and keep helping the community, especially during these difficult times.

The hygiene products available will include shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, soap, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products, deodorant, diapers and wipes. There will also be bags of snacks available that are meant to last a week as well. Punxsutawney Area Hospital has also provided a number of diapers to be distributed.