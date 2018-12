The Punxsy boys' and girls' basketball teams swept the Carl A. Truance Holiday Classic tournament by each winning a pair of games Thursday and Friday. Punxsy's girls' team beat Moniteau 35-34 in the semis, then bested Marion Center 35-25 in the finals, while the boys beat Marion Center 71-49 on Thursday, then claimed the title with a 58-46 win over Clarion.