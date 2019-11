Pictured here is the Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019. They are: (from left) David Constantino; Brenda Scarantine, accepting for Jim Scarantine; Bill Sisk, Chuck Daly “Lifetime Contributor Award”; Marcella Jean Hughes; Rita Basile; Fred Cressley, accepting for Patricia A. Mottorn-Cressley; Rod White; and Ralph Kunselman.