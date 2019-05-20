Punxsy softball holds annual banquet

On Monday evening — to conclude their regular season and look ahead to their postseason — the members of the Lady Chucks softball team gathered for a banquet at the Punxsutawney Eagles. Pictured here is the full team after the banquet, with the three seniors front and center with their graduating gifts. The seniors are (from left) Mya Phillips, Alyssa Fairbanks and Grace Aikens.

The Lady Chucks will play on Thursday for the District 9 AAAA championship, as they will take on St. Marys — the only other AAAA team to enter. That game will be at 3 p.m. at Heindl Field in DuBois. Shortly after that, at 4 p.m., the baseball program will also be playing in DuBois (against Bradford) in the D-9 AAAA semi-finals at Showers field.