Punxsy Senior Legion wins league title, advances to Regionals

Punxsutawney Post No. 62's Senior Legion team defeated Clearfield 8-1 on Sunday evening in Punxsutawney to claim the Jefferson County League championship and advance to the Region 7 tournament. Pictured here are the members of the team moving on to Regoinals (front row, from left): Chase Palmer, Adison Neal, Seth Dunkle, Cole LaBenne, Ethan Lainey, Alec Greenblatt, (back row) Colton Adamson, Logan Johnston, Isaac Stouffer, Daren Byers, Aaron Park, Owen Smith, Tanner LaBenne and Branson Scarantine. For plenty of other photos and a full recap, grab a print edition of The Spirit on Monday. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)