Punxsy Score Report (January 21)

• Junior high wrestling: Punxsy hosted Hollidaysburg and was dominant on the mats, besting the Tigers 36-25 on the scoreboard and 30-7 in the contested matches with the Tigers. Winners for the Chucks included Hunter Dobson (80), Dysen Gould (94), Andrew Smith (108), John Elick (122), Brice Rowan (130, FFT), Landon Martz (138) and Kyle Varner (170).

• Varsity Wrestling: The Tigers and Chucks didn't match up so well in the varsity match, as a number of Hollidaysburg wrestlers were scratched with apparent illnesses. Punxsy did have four winners, including two by fall — Brady Smith (132) and Garrett Eddy (195) — and two by forfeit — Josh Miller (182) and Hunter Harris (HWT). Ultimately, though, the Tigers won out, 42-24.

• Girls' basketball: Punxsy's girls' basketball team picked up a win in Part I of the Route 36 rivalry for this season, as they traveled to Brookville and made the return trip with a 58-43 win. Riley Presloid was the top scorer for Punxsy with 16 points, with three others reaching double digits. In the JV game, Brookville secured a 33-10 victory.

• Wednesday's Schedule: On Wednesday, the Punxsy boys' basketball program will welcome the Brookville Raiders to town. The junior high boys will tip off at 4:15 p.m., with the 9th-graders at the high school at 4 p.m., the JVs at 6 p.m. and the varsity at 7:30 p.m.