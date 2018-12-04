Punxsy School Board reorganizes during year’s final meeting

The Punxsutawney Area School Board held a reorganizational and voting meeting on Tuesday to cap off the year. The board elected a president and vice president and also heard new information about having a police presence in the school.

The meeting began with the reorganization and the election of familiar faces to the position of president and vice president of the board. Dr. Kyle Lingenfelter was nominated to return to his position as the president of the board, and he was approved by an 8-1 vote. Penny Pifer was the sole vote in opposition.

In the election of the vice president, Pifer was nominated to return to the position. She was approved with a unanimous vote.

Pictured is the 2019 Punxsutawney Area School Board. They are (front row, from left): student representative Ryley Casaday, Melissa Snyder, Vice President Penny Pifer, President Dr. Kyle Lingenfelter, Deneen Evans, Dr. Jeanne Martino-McCallister, (back row) student representative John Mizerock, Secretary Susan Robertson, Solicitor David L. Young, George Powers, Elaine Muto, Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, James Baun and Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski.