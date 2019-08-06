Punxsy police hold third annual National Night Out

The third annual National Night Out (NNO) in Barclay Square, sponsored by the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, was held on Tuesday, and for the first two hours, the weather was perfect; however, a rainstorm that passed through after that caused everything to shut down prematurely.

Just about every organization had to shut down early thanks to the rainstorm courtesy of Mother Nature.

In addition to the Punxsutawney Borough Police, Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce and Jefferson County Emergency Services had booths at NNO.

Once again there was “Touch the Truck,” as the Punxsutawney fire companies — Central, Elk Run and Lindsey — and Perry Town-ship Volunteer Fire Company had apparatus on display.

PennDOT had one of its new snowplow trucks for the kids to climb into, along with STA Bus Company, which allowed kids to pretend they were school bus drivers.

Tim Krise had his popular train for kids and adults, engineered by Rob McCoy.

Emma’s Catering had the food concession, and the proceeds were donated to the Shop With a Cop Program.

Numerous local celebrities appeared in the dunking booth, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission had a bear trap on display for everyone to check out.

PHOTO: Harley Shepler was trying out PennDOT District 10’s brand new snowplow during NNO.