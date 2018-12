Employees and patrons of the Punxsy Moose Club are pictured here with some of the baskets that will be auctioned off throughout next week as part of their Animal Rescue Benefit. Bids can be placed from Dec. 2 until Dec. 8 and will benefit Just Us for the Animals. Pictured here are (from left) Melodie Valkosky, Patty Wagner, James Graf and Karen McDeavitt.